Determined to enforce price cap on Russian oil: United States

"While we have seen energy prices ease in the United States, energy costs remain a concern for Americans and continue to be elevated globally. This price cap is one of the most powerful tools we have to fight inflation and protect workers and businesses in the United States and globally from future price spikes caused by global disruptions," she said.



Responding to a question, Jean-Pierre told reporters that the impact of G7 efforts to implement a price cap is already bearing fruit.

"Reports show that Russia is already offering steep discounts -- as much as 30 per cent -- and long-term contracts to some countries. This also demonstrates that Russia is planning to continue supplying its oil and willing to swallow bigger discounts," she said.



"A price cap will give more countries better leverage to strike deals with Russia. We will further work in the coming weeks to determine the price cap level; release further information, including technical guidance for market participation; and announce our coalition partners as well," said the press secretary.

"Russia is benefitting economically from the uncertainty on energy markets caused by the war and is making big profits from the export of oil and we want to counter that decisively," German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said in a press conference after the move was announced.



