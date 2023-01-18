Devastated by flood, Pakistan’s economy South Asia's weakest: World Bank

Devastated by floods, Pakistan’s economy is the weakest in South Asia, said the World Bank, forecasting Pakistan’s economic growth will slow further to 2 per cent during the current year.

Amid economic slowdown, growing inflation and poverty in Pakistan, World Bank noted “Policy uncertainty further complicates the economic outlook” of the neighbouring country.

According to World Bank’s Global Economic Prospects report, Pakistan’s economic output is not just declining itself but bringing down the regional growth rate as well.