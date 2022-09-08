Dietary drinks can up heart disease risk: Study

A new study has found a link between consumption of artificial sweetener, generally found in dietary beverages, and increased cardiovascular disease risk like stroke.

Artificial sweeteners like aspartame, acesulfame potassium, and sucralose emerged as an alternative to added sugar that enabled the sweet taste but reduced the calorie content.

"Aspartame intake was associated with increased risk of cerebrovascular events, and acesulfame potassium and sucralose were associated with increased coronary heart disease risk," said the researchers.

The findings were published in the journal BMJ.