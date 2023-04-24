Diplomats, foreign nationals evacuated from Sudan as fighting continues

Several countries have evacuated diplomats and citizens from Sudan's capital as fierce fighting continues to rage in Khartoum.



The US and UK announced on Sunday they had flown diplomats out of the country, while France, Germany, Italy and Spain have said that they are also organising evacuations, according to a BBC report.



Two Indian Air Force C-130J aircraft are currently positioned on standby in Jeddah while INS Sumedha has also reached Port Sudan to evacuate Indians from war-torn Sudan. "We are closely monitoring the complex and evolving security situation in Sudan. We are also coordinating closely with various partners for the safe movement of those Indians who are stranded in Sudan and would like to be evacuated," India's Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement on Sunday.