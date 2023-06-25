Disenchantment in the diaspora

The Indian diaspora is possibly the largest—conservatively, about 17.5 million strong (some estimates put the number at 32 million) with about 6 million retaining their Indian passports. Inward remittances by Indians living abroad are estimated at $78.6 billion (Global Migration Report 2020). Members of the Indian diaspora are often seen as “more successful”, and as (potential) donors, wield considerable influence back home.

With their sheer numbers, they are also politically influential in their adopted countries—and are, for those reasons, wooed by politicians in those countries as well. The diaspora has produced more than a hundred elected leaders in 25 countries, including US vice president Kamala Harris and UK prime minister Rishi Sunak. What does this cohort make of contemporary politics in India and its own role in shaping things? We poked around for some answers.

---

#1 Why are Indians giving up their citizenship and moving abroad?

Bilaval Banerjee*. Most Indians (including high-networth individuals (HNIs) have been frustrated with the lack of opportunities and infrastructure back home, a corrupt administration and increasing pollution. First-world economies like Canada and Australia, on the other hand, have created opportunities for the more fortunate among us.

Salil Tripathi. I have no idea about the numbers. But when someone as well-connected and as sympathetic to the current government as T.V. Mohandas Pai claims that HNI Indians are leaving India due to what he calls ‘tax terrorism’, it is worth examining if it is the case, and try to understand why this is happening.

Nidhi*. Unemployment among the youth has reached alarming proportions in India. Indian Muslims and other minorities (Christians, Sikhs, Dalits, tribal groups, LGBTQI+ etc.) and those who are well-educated and better connected are also part of this trend and they have even more urgent and compelling reasons to start a new life, far from their birthplace because they are increasingly feeling unwelcome in ‘New India’.

They are feeling harassed in their own country and do not feel free to express their dissent or grievances openly. This affects life across the board: what we eat, what we read and watch, whom we love or marry…

Bisakha Sen. Presumably for the same reasons that people have always immigrated—an imbalance between opportunities in India and those available abroad.

---