Diwali target for India-UK FTA possible but not definite, say experts after PM Johnson's exit

I would much rather have a more comprehensive deal that takes slightly longer to complete. It's good to have a deadline, good to have that target to try and finish by Diwali. But it may not be the end of October but the end of December; my target is the end of this year, said the Indian-origin businessman.



He warned of inevitable last-minute issues but remained very optimistic about completing a comprehensive pact within this year because of the reports of good progress in completing the estimated 26 chapters.



Boris Johnson's prime ministership saw an unprecedented political commitment towards boosting ties with India, reciprocated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said Rahul Roy-Chaudhury, Senior Fellow for South Asia at the London-based International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) think tank.



While Johnson firmly laid the direction of travel with India, he leaves before the pace of travel has been determined... [and] with Johnson as a caretaker Prime Minister, it remains to be seen how effectively he can conclude a landmark bilateral FTA by October, to be signed by his successor, and whether a much-needed legacy defence technology cooperation can be achieved," he said.



Gareth Price, Senior Research Fellow, Asia-Pacific Programme, at the UK-based international affairs think tank Chatham House, said that FTAs by their very nature take a lot of time to negotiate and an obsession with the deadline should not result in a diluted enhanced trade partnership.



It's just a sort of gut reaction that it's good to have a deadline but I wouldn't bet a lot of money that it would definitely be met. With the upheaval in the UK, if there are concessions to be made it would be interesting to see whether they can be agreed in that timeframe, said Price.



On the legacy of Boris Johnson's nearly three-year term in office, the overwhelming view is that he would leave behind a very strong India-friendly foreign policy focus and little would change in terms of the focus on strengthening relations with India and the wider Indo-Pacific region.