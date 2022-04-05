'Do you want an edit button?' tweets Musk as Parag Agrawal replies

Musk revealed his stake in Twitter after questioning Twitter's commitment to free speech.



"Free speech is essential to a functioning democracy. Do you believe Twitter rigorously adheres to this principle?," he tweeted.



"Given that Twitter serves as the de facto public town square, failing to adhere to free speech principles fundamentally undermines democracy. What should be done?" Musk said, adding, "Is a new platform needed?"



Earlier, Tesla and SpaceX CEO who used Twitter for various reasons -- from infuriating the US regulators with business-related tweets to making fun of world leaders -- acquired 9.2 per cent shares worth nearly $3 billion in Agrawal-run platform.



The surprising news led Twitter stock surge nearly 23 per cent in pre-market trade.



The shares make Musk Twitter's largest sole shareholder.