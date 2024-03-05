Does India influence Bangladesh politics?

Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina secured a fourth consecutive term in power earlier this year, with her Awami League party taking three-quarters of seats in parliament following a "controversial election."

The vote was conducted by keeping almost all top leaders of the main opposition party and over 25,000 of its activists behind bars who were arrested in the run-up to the election on various charges — including arson attacks and vandalism — that some independent observers think were politically motivated.

However, Bangladesh's neighbor, India, welcomed the election result, with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulating Sheikh Hasina on her victory.

"We are committed to further strengthen our enduring and people-centric partnership with Bangladesh," Modi wrote on X, formerly Twitter, after the result was announced.