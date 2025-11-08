Trump administration expands visa ineligibility to applicants with medical conditions

The Donald Trump administration has issued instructions to American consular offices worldwide to deny entry or residency to visa applicants with certain medical conditions, on the grounds that such individuals could become dependent on public welfare programmes in the United States.

According to the new directive, outlined in a State Department cable sent to US embassies and consulates, advises officials to consider a wide range of medical and health-related factors when evaluating visa applications.

“You must consider an applicant’s health,” the cable reportedly states. “Certain medical conditions – including, but not limited to, cardiovascular diseases, respiratory diseases, cancers, diabetes, metabolic diseases, neurological diseases, and mental health conditions – can require hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of care.”

The guidance also instructs officers to take into account conditions such as obesity, noting its potential links to asthma, sleep apnoea, and high blood pressure. Visa officers are told to assess whether applicants are likely to require long-term or costly medical treatment and could therefore become a “public charge” — a term used to describe individuals who might rely on government assistance.

Applicants’ financial stability will also be scrutinised. Officers are directed to evaluate whether applicants have the means to pay for medical care throughout their lives “without seeking public cash assistance or long-term institutionalisation at government expense.”

The cable reportedly extends this consideration to applicants’ family members, asking officers to assess whether dependents — including children or elderly parents — have disabilities or chronic health conditions that could limit the applicant’s ability to remain employed.