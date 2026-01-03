Trump admits exceeding recommended aspirin dose for heart health

In a characteristically candid account of his personal health regimen, US President Donald Trump has revealed that he continues to take a daily dose of aspirin well above what his doctors recommend — a habit he says he has followed faithfully for more than two decades, driven as much by conviction as by superstition.

Speaking to The Wall Street Journal, Trump acknowledged that physicians have urged him to scale back his intake, but he remains unmoved. “I’m a little superstitious,” he said, explaining his reluctance to tamper with a routine he believes has served him well over the years. The president confirmed that he takes a high daily dose of aspirin, even as doctors caution that it has led to easy bruising.

Trump described his reasoning in vivid terms, saying he believes aspirin helps thin the blood and ease the burden on his heart. “I don’t want thick blood pouring through my heart,” he remarked. “I want nice, thin blood pouring through my heart.”

His physician, Navy Capt. Sean Barbabella, told the journal that the president takes 325 milligrams of aspirin each day as a measure of “cardiac prevention” — four times the commonly prescribed low-dose aspirin of 81 milligrams, as noted by the Mayo Clinic. While doctors have advised a lower dose, Trump said he has consistently declined, accepting bruising as an unwelcome but tolerable side effect.