Donald Trump announces meeting with PM Modi during his US visit next week

Former president Donald Trump has said prime minister Narendra Modi will meet him next week during his upcoming three-day visit to the US.

PM Modi will be visiting the US from 21 to 23 September, beginning his trip with the Quad Leaders' Summit being hosted by president Joe Biden in Wilmington, Delaware.

The summit will be attended by prime minister Anthony Albanese of Australia and prime minister Kishida Fumio of Japan.

Modi will then travel to New York and address a mega community event in Long Island on 22 September. He will address world leaders at the landmark Summit of the Future event at the UN headquarters the next day.

Trump, speaking at a town hall meeting in Flint, Michigan, said that Modi will meet him next week when he is in the US. The Republican presidential candidate revealed the information as he spoke about trade and tariffs while responding to a question.

"He (Modi) happens to be coming to meet me next week, and Modi, he's fantastic. I mean, fantastic man. A lot of these leaders are fantastic,” Trump said.