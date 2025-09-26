Trump approves $14 billion TikTok deal, clearing path for US ownership

US President Donald Trump on Thursday, 25 September, signed an executive order approving a landmark deal that allows TikTok to continue operating in the United States under majority American ownership.

The agreement, which vice-president J.D. Vance said values the US business at around $14 billion, is intended to address long-standing national security concerns over the app’s Chinese parent company, ByteDance.

The executive order confirms that the transaction meets the “qualified divestiture” standards set by Congress, ensuring that TikTok is no longer under the control of a foreign adversary. The move follows a law passed last year requiring ByteDance to sell TikTok’s US operations or face a nationwide ban.

Under the proposed structure, a new joint-venture company will oversee TikTok’s American business, with ByteDance retaining a stake of less than 20 per cent.

A consortium led by Oracle, private equity firm Silver Lake and Abu Dhabi-based MGX will hold roughly 45 per cent, while existing ByteDance investors and new backers will control the remaining 35 per cent, according to reports.

Oracle is expected to manage the platform’s security operations and provide cloud computing services for the new entity.

Speaking at the signing, Mr Trump said the arrangement had “good controls” on safety and security and stressed that the app would be “American operated all the way”.

He credited Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison as playing “a very big part” in the ownership group and suggested that media magnate Rupert Murdoch and Dell Technologies chief executive Michael Dell could also be involved.

TikTok, which has around 170 million U.S. users, has been at the centre of a geopolitical tug-of-war between Washington and Beijing, amid fears that the Chinese government could use the app to collect data on Americans or spread disinformation.