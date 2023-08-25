Trump arrested, released for fourth time, poses for mugshot
Former US President Donald Trump surrendered in an alleged case of racketeering to overturn the outcome of the vote count in the 2020 presidential election
Former US President Donald Trump surrendered to authorities in Georgia at the Fulton County Jail on charges of plotting to overturn the state's 2020 election results in an unprecedented moment, resulting in the first-ever mugshot of a former American president.
The 77-year-old Republican ex-president spent about 22 minutes inside the jail, where he was booked before his release on 24 August. A massive motorcade and police presence accompanied him to the jail from Atlanta airport and back.
Following his release on bail, Trump posted the mugshot to his X account (formerly Twitter), as well as to Truth Social, both posts bearing the words "election interference" and "never surrender". It marked Trump's first tweet since 8 January, 2021, two days after the Capitol riots in Washington.
The former president will be arraigned — his first appearance in a court in connection with this case — in September. The proceedings will be aired live as is the practice, unlike the previous three cases in which he was arrested and released.
The first case was in New York , where he is accused of falsifying business records in regards to payment of hush money to an adult film actor. The second and the third are federal cases that charge him with mishandling confidential papers — being tried in Florida — and involvement in the 6 January riots, being litigated in Washington D.C., in an attempt to prevent the US Congress from certifying Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 presidential elections.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines