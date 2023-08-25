Trump arrested, released for fourth time, poses for mugshot

Former US President Donald Trump surrendered to authorities in Georgia at the Fulton County Jail on charges of plotting to overturn the state's 2020 election results in an unprecedented moment, resulting in the first-ever mugshot of a former American president.

The 77-year-old Republican ex-president spent about 22 minutes inside the jail, where he was booked before his release on 24 August. A massive motorcade and police presence accompanied him to the jail from Atlanta airport and back.

Following his release on bail, Trump posted the mugshot to his X account (formerly Twitter), as well as to Truth Social, both posts bearing the words "election interference" and "never surrender". It marked Trump's first tweet since 8 January, 2021, two days after the Capitol riots in Washington.