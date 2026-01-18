Donald Trump calls for end to Khamenei’s rule amid Iran protests

US President Donald Trump has intensified his attacks on Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, saying mounting public unrest underscores the need for new leadership in the Islamic Republic.

In remarks to Politico on Saturday, Trump said the time had come for a decisive political reckoning in Tehran. “It’s time to look for new leadership in Iran,” he said, pointing to weeks of nationwide protests fuelled by deepening public fury over political repression, economic hardship and persistent human rights abuses.

Trump painted a grim portrait of Iran’s ruling elite, accusing it of clinging to power through fear and brutality. Alluding to alleged executions, he remarked starkly: “The best decision he ever made was not hanging more than 800 people two days ago.”

According to the US president, the survival of Iran’s leadership hinges on violence rather than legitimacy. He squarely blamed Khamenei for what he described as the nation’s steady collapse, accusing the supreme leader of overseeing the “complete destruction of the country” and unleashing unprecedented force to silence dissent.