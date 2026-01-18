Donald Trump calls for end to Khamenei’s rule amid Iran protests
US President paints a grim portrait of Iran’s ruling elite, accusing it of clinging to power through fear and brutality
US President Donald Trump has intensified his attacks on Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, saying mounting public unrest underscores the need for new leadership in the Islamic Republic.
In remarks to Politico on Saturday, Trump said the time had come for a decisive political reckoning in Tehran. “It’s time to look for new leadership in Iran,” he said, pointing to weeks of nationwide protests fuelled by deepening public fury over political repression, economic hardship and persistent human rights abuses.
Trump painted a grim portrait of Iran’s ruling elite, accusing it of clinging to power through fear and brutality. Alluding to alleged executions, he remarked starkly: “The best decision he ever made was not hanging more than 800 people two days ago.”
According to the US president, the survival of Iran’s leadership hinges on violence rather than legitimacy. He squarely blamed Khamenei for what he described as the nation’s steady collapse, accusing the supreme leader of overseeing the “complete destruction of the country” and unleashing unprecedented force to silence dissent.
“In order to keep the country functioning — even though that function is at a very low level — the leadership should focus on running his country properly, like I do with the United States, and not killing people by the thousands to stay in control,” Trump said, adding pointedly: “Leadership is about respect, not fear and death.”
Sharpening his rhetoric further, Trump described Khamenei as a “sick man” and said Iran’s bleak condition was a direct consequence of its current rulers. He claimed the country had been reduced, under their watch, to the “worst place to live anywhere”.
Trump’s comments came amid a fierce war of words with Tehran, after Khamenei declared that Iran had once again defeated the United States and Israel and had “extinguished the sedition” he said was fomented by Washington and Tel Aviv.
Speaking during an address marking a religious holiday on Saturday, Khamenei accused the United States of orchestrating the unrest with the aim of “swallowing up Iran”.
He labelled Trump a “criminal”, holding him personally responsible for deaths and destruction during the recent protests, citing the US president’s public comments and what he described as encouragement of rioters through promises of military backing.
While insisting that Iran does not seek war, Khamenei issued a stern warning, saying the country “will not refrain from punishing those responsible for unrest, both inside the country and abroad”.
With IANS inputs
