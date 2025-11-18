Donald Trump defends H-1B visa programme amid Republican opposition

US President Donald Trump has once again voiced support for the H-1B visa programme, emphasising the need for skilled foreign workers to train American employees. His remarks come amid mounting pressure from Republican leaders advocating for the termination of the scheme.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump highlighted the country’s ambitions in the semiconductor sector. “If you are going to be making chips, we don’t make chips much here anymore. Over the next year, we aim to capture a significant share of the market. But we must train our people how to produce chips. We used to do it, and foolishly lost that business to Taiwan,” he said.

Trump’s comments echo a recent interview with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham, in which he stressed the importance of bringing in foreign talent. When questioned on whether his administration planned to deprioritise H-1B visas, he stated, “You do have to bring in talent.” Responding to Ingraham’s assertion that the US has sufficient skilled workers, Trump said, “No, you don’t. You don’t have certain talents… You can’t take people off the unemployment line and expect them to operate advanced factories or make missiles.”

The president’s remarks have provoked criticism from prominent Republican and conservative figures, who have called for the scrapping of the programme.

A White House spokesperson, Taylor Rogers, clarified the administration’s position, noting that the $100,000 application fee for new H-1B visas represents “a significant first step to stop abuses of the system.” Rogers further highlighted “Project Firewall,” a Department of Labor initiative targeting companies that exploit H-1B visas to hire low-wage foreign workers in place of American employees.