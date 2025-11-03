Trump denies plans for Venezuela war but says Maduro’s ‘days are numbered’

US President Donald Trump on Sunday dismissed speculation that the country is preparing for war with Venezuela, even as he warned that President Nicolás Maduro’s “days are numbered.”

In an interview broadcast on CBS’s 60 Minutes, Trump said, “I doubt it. I don’t think so,” when asked if the US was planning military action against the South American nation. However, when pressed about Maduro’s future, he replied, “I would say yeah. I think so, yeah.”

Maduro, who faces indictment in the US on drug trafficking charges, has accused Washington of using narcotics enforcement as a pretext for “imposing regime change” in Caracas to seize Venezuelan oil.