Donald Trump ends trade talks with Canada over ‘fake’ Reagan ad on tariffs

US President Donald Trump on Thursday, 23 October, announced that he was terminating all trade negotiations with Canada, accusing the country of using a “fraudulent” advertisement featuring former President Ronald Reagan to criticise US tariffs.

In a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump said the advert that was reportedly aired on Canadian television and amounted to “egregious behaviour” intended to influence court rulings in the United States.

Declaring tariffs as crucial to America’s “national security and economy,” Trump added: “Based on their egregious behaviour, all trade negotiations with Canada are hereby terminated.”

The comments followed Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney’s recent remarks that his government was working to diversify exports and double trade with countries beyond the United States, citing uncertainty caused by Trump’s tariff policies.