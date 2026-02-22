Trump escalates global tariffs to 15%, defying US Supreme Court setback
US president calls Supreme Court ruling “ridiculous” and orders immediate tariff hike
In a dramatic twist to the ongoing saga of American trade policy, US President Donald Trump has boldly raised the newly imposed global tariff to 15 per cent, invoking the seldom-used Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974. This striking move comes a mere day after the Supreme Court invalidated much of his previous tariff regime, showcasing the president’s relentless determination to assert US economic might.
Taking to Truth Social, Trump described the Supreme Court’s ruling as “ridiculous, poorly written, and extraordinarily anti-American” and announced that the tariff hike would apply immediately. “During the next short number of months,” he wrote, “the Trump Administration will determine and issue the new and legally permissible Tariffs, which will continue our extraordinarily successful process of Making America Great Again—GREATER THAN EVER BEFORE!!!”
The 15 per cent levy, permitted under Section 122, allows the president to impose temporary global tariffs for up to 150 days. Remarkably, this provision has never before been invoked, and it mandates a universal application to all imports, rather than targeting individual nations.
The Supreme Court, in a 6-3 decision, rejected the administration’s argument that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act granted sweeping tariff powers. Chief Justice John Roberts Jr. emphasized that the president could not “impose tariffs on imports from any country, of any product, at any rate, for any amount of time” under that statute. Trump, however, dismissed the ruling as deeply disappointing, lamenting the Court’s lack of “courage” while praising Justices Thomas, Alito, and Kavanaugh for their “strength, wisdom, and love.”
Initially set at 10 per cent, Trump’s replacement rate now hits the statutory ceiling of 15 per cent, signaling a tenacious continuation of his aggressive trade strategy. The flat rate will apply universally, rendering previous trade concessions irrelevant and injecting fresh uncertainty for companies and foreign governments alike.
The Supreme Court ruling also nullifies tariffs that had generated over $130 billion in import taxes, raising questions about potential refunds. Goods already covered by national security tariffs, such as steel and automobiles, are exempt from the new levy.
Looking ahead, the administration is expected to explore Section 301 and Section 232 authorities to impose more durable, country-specific or sectoral tariffs — measures that require painstaking investigations. Analysts note that nations that previously made concessions under Trump’s tariff pressure may now reassess their positions as Washington recalibrates its legal approach.
In the end, the Supreme Court’s decision serves as a judicial check on presidential power, yet Trump’s swift pivot to a new legal mechanism underscores his unwavering resolve to place tariffs at the heart of America’s economic and geopolitical strategy.
With IANS inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines