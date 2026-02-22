Trump escalates global tariffs to 15%, defying US Supreme Court setback

In a dramatic twist to the ongoing saga of American trade policy, US President Donald Trump has boldly raised the newly imposed global tariff to 15 per cent, invoking the seldom-used Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974. This striking move comes a mere day after the Supreme Court invalidated much of his previous tariff regime, showcasing the president’s relentless determination to assert US economic might.

Taking to Truth Social, Trump described the Supreme Court’s ruling as “ridiculous, poorly written, and extraordinarily anti-American” and announced that the tariff hike would apply immediately. “During the next short number of months,” he wrote, “the Trump Administration will determine and issue the new and legally permissible Tariffs, which will continue our extraordinarily successful process of Making America Great Again—GREATER THAN EVER BEFORE!!!”

The 15 per cent levy, permitted under Section 122, allows the president to impose temporary global tariffs for up to 150 days. Remarkably, this provision has never before been invoked, and it mandates a universal application to all imports, rather than targeting individual nations.