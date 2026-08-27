Trump expands low-tariff beef imports as US herd shrinks and prices rise

US President Donald Trump has temporarily opened the door to an additional 300,000 metric tonnes of lean beef trimmings, seeking to bolster ground-beef supplies and ease prices for American consumers as the country grapples with a shrinking cattle herd and tightening domestic production.

Under the measure, the additional beef will enter the United States at the lower, in-quota tariff rate for 90 days from 1 September. The expanded quota will be released in three equal tranches of 100,000 metric tonnes and distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

The first tranche will be available from 1 to 30 September, followed by the second from 1 to 30 October. The final 100,000-tonne tranche will open on 31 October and remain available until the quota is exhausted or 30 November, whichever comes first.

The move is narrowly focused on lean beef trimmings used alongside domestically produced beef to make ground beef. It does not change existing arrangements for countries that have free-trade agreements with the United States or those covered by country-specific beef quotas, according to a White House fact sheet.

Trump said domestic production alone was unlikely to provide enough beef at prices consumers could reasonably afford, pointing to a combination of natural disasters, disease and major disruptions in the cattle market.

“As president of the United States, I have a responsibility to ensure that hard-working Americans can afford to feed themselves and their families,” Trump said in his proclamation.

The administration estimates that the temporary quota could lift the projected US beef supply by around 10 per cent. Officials argue that the additional imports would primarily compete with the market for cull cows rather than putting significant pressure on the fed-cattle market.