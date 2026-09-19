Trump renews USD 100,000 fee on H-1B visas

US President Donald Trump has extended the $100,000 H-1B visa fee for another year, until September 2027.

White House says fee has led to 92 per cent fall in H-1B registrations by large IT outsourcing firms; Indians remain biggest beneficiary group.

A separate order will tighten scrutiny of H-1B applications, including examining employers’ recent or planned layoffs of US workers.

US President Donald Trump has extended by another year the $100,000 fee imposed on employers seeking to bring certain foreign workers to the United States on H-1B visas.

In a presidential proclamation issued on Friday, 18 September, Trump extended the measure until 21 September 2027, saying the 2025 decision had been effective in curbing what his administration described as abuses of the H-1B programme.

The White House said H-1B registrations by the largest IT outsourcing firms had fallen by 92 per cent since the measure was introduced. Trump said the extension would protect US economic and national security interests, improve labour market access for American workers and graduates, and ensure that employers recruited highly skilled foreign workers when needed.

Indians remain the largest beneficiary group of the US H-1B visa programme.