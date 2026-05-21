Donald Trump says Iran talks ‘in final stages’ as US waits for ‘right answer’
US president says he is “in no hurry” to finalise a deal and rules out a limited agreement on issues like reopening Strait of Hormuz
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said negotiations with Iran were in their “final stages”, adding that Washington would wait a few days for what he called the “right answer”.
“We’re in the final stages of Iran. We’ll see what happens,” Trump told reporters, warning, “We’ll either have a deal, or we’re going to do some things that are a little bit nasty. But hopefully that won’t happen.”
Trump said he was “in no hurry” to finalise an agreement and ruled out a partial or limited deal focused only on issues such as reopening the Strait of Hormuz.
“We’re going to give this one shot. I’m in no hurry. You never think, ‘Oh, the midterms, I’m in a hurry,’” he said.
The US president also confirmed a “very good” phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, noting Ankara’s role as a key mediator in ongoing diplomatic efforts with Tehran.
Meanwhile, tensions escalated sharply as Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps warned that any renewed US or Israeli action would widen the conflict beyond West Asia. Iranian foreign minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi also cautioned that renewed war would bring “many more surprises” for Washington, referencing reports of heavy military losses.
The diplomatic backdrop remains fragile. A ceasefire was reached earlier this year after a series of strikes and counterstrikes between Iran and US-Israeli forces, followed by inconclusive talks in Islamabad on 11–12 April.
In recent days, US and Israeli officials have stepped up warnings of possible renewed strikes, with Trump earlier claiming Iran was “begging” for a deal and suggesting military action could follow if negotiations collapse.
With IANS inputs
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