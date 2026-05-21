Donald Trump says Iran talks ‘in final stages’ as US waits for ‘right answer’

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said negotiations with Iran were in their “final stages”, adding that Washington would wait a few days for what he called the “right answer”.

“We’re in the final stages of Iran. We’ll see what happens,” Trump told reporters, warning, “We’ll either have a deal, or we’re going to do some things that are a little bit nasty. But hopefully that won’t happen.”

Trump said he was “in no hurry” to finalise an agreement and ruled out a partial or limited deal focused only on issues such as reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

“We’re going to give this one shot. I’m in no hurry. You never think, ‘Oh, the midterms, I’m in a hurry,’” he said.