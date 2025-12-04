Donald Trump says Vladimir Putin ‘would like to end war’ with Ukraine
US president paints a grim picture of the human cost of fighting, calling battlefield losses “catastrophic”
US President Donald Trump has asserted that Russian President Vladimir Putin “would like to end the war” in Ukraine, citing what he described as a “very good meeting” between Putin and two of Trump’s closest allies, Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, during their recent visit to Moscow.
Speaking to reporters at the White House on Wednesday, Trump conveyed that Kushner and Witkoff returned with the impression that Putin harbors a desire to return to “a more normal life” and resume trade with the United States, rather than enduring the daily toll of thousands of soldiers lost to the conflict.
“I thought they had a very good meeting yesterday with President Putin. We’ll see what happens,” Trump said, describing the war as one “that should never have been started.” He reiterated his longstanding claim that the bloodshed could have been avoided under his presidency. “If I were president, no war would have ever happened. They would have had 100 percent of their territory. Nothing would have happened,” he asserted.
Trump also painted a grim picture of the human cost of the fighting, citing what he described as “catastrophic” battlefield losses: “Think of this — last month, 27,000 soldiers… mostly young soldiers died last month; in one month. That’s the only reason I’m trying to help.”
On the question of US involvement, Trump emphasised that Washington is no longer directly financing Ukraine’s war effort. “We’re not spending any money in the war, we’re selling to NATO. We’re not being ripped off like we were under Biden,” he said, drawing a sharp distinction between his administration’s approach and that of his successor.
Asked about statements from the Kremlin suggesting that no compromise is forthcoming, Trump remained noncommittal: “I don’t know what the Kremlin is doing.”
The disclosure of Trump’s back-channel contacts with Moscow has drawn global attention amid the ongoing stalemate on the frontlines and ongoing diplomatic efforts. While casualty figures in Ukraine remain contested, the United States and European allies continue to deliberate next-phase strategies — both military and political — aimed at ending the protracted conflict.
Meanwhile, President Putin is slated to arrive in New Delhi on Thursday for summit talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, further underscoring the global diplomatic choreography surrounding the crisis.
With IANS inputs
