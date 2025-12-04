Donald Trump says Vladimir Putin ‘would like to end war’ with Ukraine

US President Donald Trump has asserted that Russian President Vladimir Putin “would like to end the war” in Ukraine, citing what he described as a “very good meeting” between Putin and two of Trump’s closest allies, Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, during their recent visit to Moscow.

Speaking to reporters at the White House on Wednesday, Trump conveyed that Kushner and Witkoff returned with the impression that Putin harbors a desire to return to “a more normal life” and resume trade with the United States, rather than enduring the daily toll of thousands of soldiers lost to the conflict.

“I thought they had a very good meeting yesterday with President Putin. We’ll see what happens,” Trump said, describing the war as one “that should never have been started.” He reiterated his longstanding claim that the bloodshed could have been avoided under his presidency. “If I were president, no war would have ever happened. They would have had 100 percent of their territory. Nothing would have happened,” he asserted.