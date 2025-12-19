Trump signs NDAA seeking expanded military engagement with India

In a significant move that underscores Washington’s deepening strategic embrace of India, US President Donald Trump has signed into law the National Defense Authorisation Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2026, a sweeping defence measure that authorizes $890 billion in national security spending and charts a robust course for America’s Indo-Pacific policy.

The landmark legislation explicitly calls for expanded military engagement with India, elevating bilateral ties through the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) and signaling a shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific region. In his signing statement, Trump described the Act as a cornerstone of his “Peace Through Strength” agenda, asserting that it will safeguard the homeland, fortify the defence industrial base, and codify elements of more than a dozen executive actions from his administration.

Under the NDAA, US-India defence cooperation will deepen across multiple fronts — from increased participation in military exercises and enhanced defence trade to closer collaboration on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. Maritime security is highlighted as a pivotal area for joint efforts, while nuclear cooperation receives a renewed legislative mandate, directing a joint assessment on liability rules under the US-India Strategic Security Dialogue.