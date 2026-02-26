Trump targets lawmakers Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib after State of the Union stir

US President Donald Trump ignited fresh controversy after declaring that Democratic Representatives Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib should be sent “back from where they came from”, following their vocal protest during his State of the Union address, the Al Jazeera reported.

The dramatic exchange unfolded on Tuesday night as Trump, basking in the ceremonial grandeur of the annual address to Congress, extolled his administration’s hardline immigration policies. Amid applause from his supporters, a small group of Democratic lawmakers rose in dissent.

Among them were Tlaib — the first woman of Palestinian descent elected to the US Congress — and Omar, a Somali American lawmaker representing Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District. As Trump called for an end to so-called “sanctuary cities” that limit cooperation with federal immigration authorities, the two lawmakers shouted back: “You have killed Americans!”

Their protest pierced the carefully choreographed spectacle of the nearly two-hour speech.

The following evening, Trump took to his Truth Social platform with a blistering response. In a lengthy post, he accused the two Muslim lawmakers of behaving like “crooked and corrupt politicians” and described their protest in inflammatory terms.