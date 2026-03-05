Trump team signals devastating air campaign against Iran

Senior officials in the United States have projected an image of unyielding confidence in Washington’s ongoing military campaign against Iran, portraying the offensive as a decisive effort to weaken the leadership in Tehran and assert overwhelming military dominance, the Al Jazeera reported.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, US defense secretary Pete Hegseth described the conflict in stark terms, suggesting that American forces were operating with expanded latitude as they intensified air operations across Iranian territory. According to Hegseth, the US military had relaxed certain rules of engagement and was conducting sustained aerial operations aimed at crippling strategic targets.

“Iranian leaders are looking up and seeing only US and Israeli air power every minute of every day, until we decide it’s over, and Iran will be able to do nothing about it,” he said, asserting that American aircraft now dominate the skies above Iran.

Hegseth further stated that US warplanes were “controlling the skies, picking targets” and delivering what he described as relentless strikes. “This was never meant to be a fair fight, and it is not a fair fight,” he remarked, framing the campaign as a calculated display of military superiority.

The remarks drew an immediate and furious response from Iran. Esmaeil Baghaei, spokesperson for Iran’s Foreign Ministry, condemned the comments as an open admission of grave violations of international law.

“Only a NAZI mentality can unleash, in cold blood, death and destruction on another nation just to satisfy the desires of his boss,” Baghaei wrote in a post on X, accusing Washington of committing war crimes and crimes against humanity.