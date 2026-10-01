Donald Trump tells Iran to make a deal or face renewed strikes

Donald Trump threatens renewed military action against Iran as Tehran reports receiving a US counterproposal

Iran says it is ready to resist further attacks, while negotiations remain focused on reopening the Strait of Hormuz

Disputes over sanctions, the US blockade and Iran’s nuclear programme continue to obstruct an agreement

US President Donald Trump has threatened renewed attacks on Iran if diplomatic efforts fail, telling reporters that Washington faces a choice between reaching an agreement and deciding to “blow them up”.

His warning came as Iranian officials reported receiving a US response to Tehran’s latest proposal for ending the conflict and reopening the Strait of Hormuz. The contents of the response have not been disclosed, leaving uncertain whether it could help resolve the diplomatic deadlock.

The latest exchanges follow Trump’s refusal to rule out further strikes before November’s US midterm elections. In an interview with Fox News at the Presidents Cup at Medinah Country Club, he predicted that the war would end “very soon” and maintained that preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon remained a central American objective.

Trump said military action and economic pressure were helping Washington prevail. He also predicted that oil prices would fall once the conflict ended.

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, addressing military leaders at the Quantico Marine base outside Washington, claimed American forces had devastated Iran’s armed forces, air defences, military production and leadership, and severely curtailed its nuclear ambitions. His assessment was presented as a US claim rather than an independently established account of Iran’s remaining capabilities.

Iran, meanwhile, has signalled that it remains willing to negotiate but is preparing for renewed fighting.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday that Tehran would resist any further attack, even if the confrontation escalated into a “doomsday war”. He said Iran had adapted its military tactics following earlier fighting and left open the possibility of diplomacy.