Trump waives sanctions, tariffs on purchase of Russian oil and gas

Donald Trump invokes national interest to waive key sanctions and tariff provisions under the Graham Act.

The law allows tariffs of up to 100 per cent on goods from major buyers of Russian oil and gas.

The decision comes ahead of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s India visit, with New Delhi concerned about the impact on its energy security.

US President Donald Trump has waived key sanctions and tariff provisions under the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act, citing national interest, temporarily easing the threat of steep duties on countries buying Russian oil and gas.

In an executive order issued on the night of Friday, 16 October, Trump said it was in the US national interest to withhold the application of certain sanctions, restrictions and duties under the law. “I am hereby waiving the application of such sanctions, restrictions, and duties provided for in the Graham Act,” Trump said.

He said he had submitted a certification to Congress stating that granting the waiver at this time was in the national interest of the United States.

The Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act, signed into law by Trump on 18 September, authorises sweeping sanctions against Russia and tariffs of up to 100 per cent on goods from major buyers of Russian-origin crude oil and natural gas, including India and China.