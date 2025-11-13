Trump wants overseas workers to train Americans and go back home: Bessent

A day after President Donald Trump surprised observers by briefly defending the H-1B visa programme — a system he has spent years railing against — treasury secretary Scott Bessent dutifully appeared on Fox News to explain the new party line. Or rather, to tidy up after it.

According to Bessent, the President’s grand “vision” is to import skilled overseas workers, get them to train Americans for a few years, and then pack them back home like returnable containers.

“The President's vision here is to bring in overseas workers… Three, five, seven years to train US workers, then they can go home,” he declared, as though this had always been Trump’s immigration philosophy and not something that had emerged 24 hours after a MAGA muttering session.

Bessent was responding to Trump’s latest comments in which the President insisted the US “has to bring in talent” because America apparently “doesn’t have certain talents”. A sentiment that, strangely enough, did not cause a revolt on-set, though it did leave his supporters scrambling to explain how this squares with the 'Hire American' sermon they have been preaching for years.

The treasury secretary, eager to frame the President’s U-turn as a stroke of strategic genius rather than a hasty backpedal, offered a manufacturing parable: “We can't snap our fingers and say, ‘You’re going to learn how to build ships overnight.’ We want to bring the semiconductor industry back.”