Donald Trump’s policies ignite Labour Day protests across US cities

On Labour Day, thousands of protesters took to the streets in cities across the United States to denounce President Donald Trump’s policies, demanding fair wages, stronger workers’ rights and protections for immigrants.

Demonstrations in New York, Chicago, Washington D.C., San Francisco and along the West Coast reflected deepening anger over economic inequality and immigration enforcement under the Trump administration.

Organised by labour advocacy groups including One Fair Wage, the rallies shone a spotlight on the stagnant federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour. Outside Trump Tower in New York and Chicago, demonstrators chanted “Trump must go now” and “Lock him up,” casting the skyscrapers as symbols of inequality.

In Washington, signs declaring “Stop the ICE invasion” signalled outrage over aggressive immigration enforcement.

In Chicago, Evanston mayor Daniel Biss addressed marchers, warning that democracy was “under attack” and urging collective resistance against the president’s threats to deploy military forces against civilians. Tensions briefly escalated when a Trump supporter confronted protesters, but the situation subsided without major incident.

According to reports, unions and grassroots groups led marches up and down the West Coast, from San Diego to Seattle, denouncing what they described as a “billionaire takeover” of American democracy. Protesters linked stagnant wages, healthcare struggles and immigration crackdowns to systemic inequality, calling for broad structural reforms.

While the largest rallies unfolded in major metropolitan centres such as Boston, Detroit, Chicago and New York, smaller protests were also staged in towns from Scottsdale, Arizona, to Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

More than a thousand “Workers Over Billionaires” events were planned nationwide, organisers said, many supported by groups behind earlier summer protests such as No Kings Day and Good Trouble Lives On.

Labour unions, teachers, healthcare staff, police officers, auto workers and their families turned out in strong numbers.