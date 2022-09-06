Dozens shot in multiple US cities during Labour Day weekend

Dozens of Americans were shot, 15 people fatally, in multiple cities across the US during the Labour Day weekend, according to authorities.



Police in Chicago on Monday said that seven people were killed in gun violence and at least 44 were shot between September 2-3, reports Xinhua news agency.



ABC 7 Chicago reported that a 24-year-old man was hit with multiple gunshots in the back after several attackers ambushed him on September 2, while the individual was standing on a sidewalk.



That same evening, four men shot 45 rounds at a 15-year-old boy while he was walking in South Chicago. Two rounds pierced his back and the boy was hospitalized.



After midnight on September 3, a 31-year-old man was shot in the chest on Chicago's North side and later died in a hospital, according to police.