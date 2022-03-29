Draft ceasefire agreement drops mention of 3 of Moscow's key demands

Russia is set to drop its demand that Ukraine be "de-nazified" and could be prepared to let the country join the EU, it was claimed.



Ahead of the face-to-face talks between the two countries in Turkey, a draft ceasefire agreement has dropped mention of three of Moscow's key demands at the start of the war, the Daily Mail reported.



According to four people "briefed on the discussions", it would appear Russia is now prepared to leave the Kiev leadership in place, ditch a demand that Ukraine "demilitarise" and drop legal protection for the Russian language, the Financial Times reported.