Driver in Florida crash failed test 10 times; California tragedy reignites scrutiny of non-citizen truckers

The Florida government is urging the US Supreme Court to bar states from issuing CDLs (commercial driver’s licences) to people who are not US citizens or lawful permanent residents, citing a fatal crash involving a trucker accused of being in the country illegally.

The case involves Harjinder Singh, an Indian national charged with killing three people in a crash on Florida’s Turnpike in August. A senior official in the Florida Attorney General’s Office said Singh failed his commercial licence test 10 times in Washington state between 10 March and 5 April 2023, before eventually being granted one.

Singh, who lived in California, later obtained a California CDL, which was valid at the time of the crash. He allegedly made an illegal U-turn near Fort Pierce on 12 August, causing a minivan to collide with his truck, killing its driver and two passengers. Singh and a passenger in his vehicle were unhurt.

He is being held without bond in the St Lucie County Jail, with his next court appearance set for 13 November.

Florida’s petition argues that California and Washington have shown “open defiance of federal immigration laws” by issuing CDLs to immigrants without legal status. It asks the Supreme Court to declare such actions a “public nuisance”, a designation normally reserved for local hazards such as unsafe properties or drug activity.