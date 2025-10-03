Drone sightings force Munich Airport shutdown, thousands stranded overnight

Munich Airport was thrown into turmoil on 2 October, Thursday night after multiple drones were sighted over its airspace, forcing air traffic controllers to halt operations, causing widespread disruption. With 17 scheduled flights cancelled and 15 incoming aircraft diverted to Stuttgart, Nuremberg, Vienna and Frankfurt, leaving around 3,000 passengers stranded.

The suspension began at 10.18 p.m. local time on 2 October when German air traffic control received reports of drones near and directly above the airport grounds.

Police and federal authorities launched helicopter and ground searches, though poor visibility hampered efforts to identify the devices. Officials confirmed on 3 October, Friday morning, that the type and number of drones involved remain unclear.

Passengers caught in the disruption spent the night inside the terminals, where camp beds, blankets, snacks and drinks were provided. Flights gradually resumed before dawn on Friday once the security situation stabilised.

The timing of the incident heightened its impact, coinciding with the eve of German Unity Day and the closing days of Munich’s Oktoberfest, both of which had already seen heightened security in recent weeks.

In a statement, airport and police officials stressed that reporting chains functioned effectively, allowing swift coordination with state and federal authorities.

They reiterated, however, that drone detection and enforcement remain a law enforcement responsibility, underlining the challenges airports face in responding to such threats.