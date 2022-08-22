Drought in China causes Yangtze river to dry up

Last week. the province suspended or limited power supply to thousands of factories and rationed public electricity usage due to the shortage.



Toyota, Foxconn and Tesla are among companies reported to have temporarily suspended operations at some plants over the last fortnight.



On Sunday the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported plans to restart production this week had been postponed.



The Yangtze is the world's third largest river, providing drinking water to more than 400 million Chinese people, and is the most vital waterway to China's economy, reports The Guardian.



It is also crucial to the global supply chain, but this summer it has reached record-low water levels, with entire sections and dozens of tributaries drying up.



Water flow on the Yangtze's main trunk is more than 50 per cent below the average of the last five years.



Shipping routes in the middle and lower sections of the river have also closed, according to the SCMP report.