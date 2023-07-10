Dutch PM set to depart from politics

Just two days after the collapse of his government, Mark Rutte, the longest-serving Dutch Prime Minister, on Monday announced his departure from politics.

In a brief statement prior to the debate on the fall of his fourth government in The Hague, Rutte stated that he will no longer be available as leader of his People's Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD) in the next elections slated to take place later this year, reports Xinhua news agency.

On Saturday, the 56-year-old had announced the collapse of his government after a failure to reach an agreement on an immigration policy between the four coalition parties.

"It is no secret that the coalition partners have very different views on migration policy. And today we unfortunately have to conclude that those differences are irreconcilable," Rutte said at a press conference.