DW Freedom of Speech Award 2023 goes to Oscar Martinez

DW's Freedom of Speech Award 2023 will go to Oscar Martinez, one of Latin America's most renowned investigative journalists, Germany's international public broadcaster revealed on Wednesday.

The 40-year-old El Salvador-born journalist is the editor-in-chief of the Salvadoran online magazine El Faro (The Lighthouse), which started in 1998 as a no-budget project and became one of the leading investigative media in Latin America.

The announcement of this year's Freedom of Speech Award recipient comes on May 3, the day of DW's 70th anniversary.