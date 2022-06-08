Earth's magnetic poles not likely to flip: Study

These developments have led to speculation that we may be heading for a polarity reversal. However, the new study, published in the journal PNAS, suggests this may not be the case.



Geologists from Lund University in Sweden stitched together evidence stretching back 9,000 years that suggests the current changes aren't unique, and that a reversal may not be in the cards after all.



The Earth's magnetic field acts as an invisible shield against the life-threatening environment in space, and solar winds that would otherwise sweep away the atmosphere.



But, the magnetic field is not stable, and at irregular intervals at an average of every 200,000 years polarity reversals happen. This means that the magnetic North and South poles swap places.



"We have mapped changes in the Earth's magnetic field over the past 9,000 years, and anomalies like the one in the South Atlantic are probably recurring phenomena linked to corresponding variations in the strength of the Earth's magnetic field," said Andreas Nilsson, geologist at Lund University in Sweden.