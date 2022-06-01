Economic crisis forces Sri Lankan Muslims to forgo Haj pilgrimage this year

When going through the prevailing situation and the suffering the people are undergoing in our mother Lanka, members of both associations decided to sacrifice this year's Haj, said a letter directed to the Muslim Religious and Cultural Affairs Department by the All-Ceylon Haj Tour Operators Association and Haj Tour Operators Association of Sri Lanka.



Haj Tour Operators Association President Rizmi Reyal, meanwhile, said the decision by operators was unanimous due to the severe dollar crisis facing the country .



Sri Lanka has been facing the worst economic crisis since its Independence from Britain in 1948, partly due to lack of foreign currency, which has meant that the country cannot afford to pay for imports of staple foods and fuel, leading to acute shortages and very high prices.



The whole Haj operation of Sri Lankan pilgrims will cost around USD 10 million, which is a big amount compared with the current economic situation of the country, said Ahkam Uwais, chairman of the National Hajj Committee under Sri Lanka's Department of Muslim Religious Affairs.