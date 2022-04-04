Economic crisis in Sri Lanka turns into major political imbroglio; people losing faith in Rajapaksa leadership

After an economic crisis, Sri Lanka has plunged into a political crisis now. On Monday morning, news reports said that the entire Sri Lankan Cabinet has resigned. There were also rumors that Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa had resigned or would resign soon but his office denied the rumours. Another rumor that India had sent its military personnel to help the Sri Lankan authorities maintain peace and order was also denied. Various rumours are doing the rounds in an environment when President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has imposed a state of emergency, had banned people from coming out of their homes from Friday evening to Monday morning, and briefly suspended social media.

Sri Lankan economic crisis and people’s protest leading to a general emergency in the country have not found much coverage in the international media, which remains preoccupied with the Russia-Ukraine armed conflict. However, the US ambassador in Sri Lanka Julie Chung came out with a statement on Twitter: “Sri Lankans have a right to protest peacefully - essential for democratic expression. I am watching the situation closely, and hope the coming days bring restraint from all sides, as well as much-needed economic stability and relief for those suffering.”

The US Ambassador’s tweet seems to have pushed the political leadership out of inertia and they resorted to en-mass resignation. The economic crisis had reached such a level that the common people are baffled. They have lost trust on the strong political leaders. At the root of Sri Lanka’s spiraling food and fuel crisis is aUS$ 51 billion debt that became all the more difficult to service due to covid inflicted lock down for the tourism dependent country.