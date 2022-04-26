Efforts needed to fix broken US immigration system: White House

"After considering current public health conditions and an increased availability of tools to fight Covid-19," CDC Director Rochelle Walensky "has determined that an order suspending the right to introduce migrants into the United States is no longer necessary", according to a statement.



Named after a 1940s public health law, Title 42 has allowed US border officials to rapidly expel migrants without allowing them to apply for asylum.



Most recently enacted by the previous administration, Title 42 has reportedly been used roughly 1.7 million times by the current federal authorities.



Crossings at the southwest border of the US have increased this year, with homeland security officials bracing for even higher numbers with the rescission of Title 42.