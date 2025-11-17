Egypt and Russia discuss US-backed Gaza resolution in high-level call

Egyptian foreign minister Badr Abdelatty and his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, held talks on Sunday to review a US-backed draft resolution on security arrangements for the Gaza Strip, as diplomatic efforts intensify at the United Nations.

During the phone call, Abdelatty emphasised the urgency of a UN Security Council decision that would secure a lasting ceasefire and create conditions conducive to achieving a just and comprehensive peace, Egypt’s Foreign Ministry said. He reiterated Cairo’s support for the ceasefire plan proposed in September, describing it as a workable path towards Palestinian self-determination and the establishment of a Palestinian state.

Abdelatty also outlined Egypt’s preparations for an upcoming international conference focused on early recovery and reconstruction efforts in Gaza, part of a broader push to address the humanitarian and political fallout of the conflict.