Egypt and Russia discuss US-backed Gaza resolution in high-level call
Egyptian foreign minister Badr Abdelatty and his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, held talks on Sunday to review a US-backed draft resolution on security arrangements for the Gaza Strip, as diplomatic efforts intensify at the United Nations.
During the phone call, Abdelatty emphasised the urgency of a UN Security Council decision that would secure a lasting ceasefire and create conditions conducive to achieving a just and comprehensive peace, Egypt’s Foreign Ministry said. He reiterated Cairo’s support for the ceasefire plan proposed in September, describing it as a workable path towards Palestinian self-determination and the establishment of a Palestinian state.
Abdelatty also outlined Egypt’s preparations for an upcoming international conference focused on early recovery and reconstruction efforts in Gaza, part of a broader push to address the humanitarian and political fallout of the conflict.
The Russian foreign ministry said the discussion covered ongoing negotiations at the Security Council regarding the US draft resolution and Moscow’s own related proposals. Both sides, it said, shared the view that any long-term settlement must rest on established international legal principles.
Beyond the Gaza file, Abdelatty and Lavrov also reviewed bilateral ties and exchanged views on Iran’s nuclear programme.
The United States is urging the Security Council to approve a resolution endorsing the creation of the “Board of Peace,” a transitional governing authority for Gaza that would be chaired by US President Donald Trump, according to diplomatic sources.
