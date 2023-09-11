Egypt flags concern as Ethiopia fills Nile dam reservoir

"This is a violation by Ethiopia of the Declaration of Principles signed by the three sides in 2015," the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The Declaration of Principles stipulates that the three countries must agree on the rules for filling and operating the GERD before commencing the filling process, the ministry was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

It added that taking such unilateral measures constitutes a disregard for the interests and rights of the downstream countries and their water security under the rules of international law.