Egyptian TV presenter Sarah Khalifa sentenced to death in drugs case

In a dramatic courtroom verdict, an Egyptian court has sentenced television presenter Sarah Khalifa and 11 other defendants to death by hanging after convicting them in a major drug case involving an alleged organised criminal network and more than 750kg of narcotics, the Al Jazeera reported.

The Cairo Criminal Court handed down the capital sentences after finding the defendants guilty of forming an organised gang allegedly engaged in procuring raw materials used in the manufacture of narcotics, with the intention of producing and trafficking drugs, state-linked Al-Ahram reported on Saturday.

The sweeping case, involving 28 defendants, ended with nine others receiving life imprisonment, while seven defendants were acquitted.

Khalifa, 39, a familiar face on Egyptian television, rose to prominence as the presenter of “Mission Impossible”, a security and crime programme that aired on the private Al-Mehwar TV channel.

Beyond television, Khalifa built a business career, running a cosmetic surgery clinic and an event-planning company. She also cultivated a substantial following on social media, where she has more than two million Instagram followers.

Khalifa has consistently denied the allegations against her and maintained that she had no involvement in drug-related activities. During questioning, she reportedly told investigators that she had “never smoked a cigarette in my life”, while insisting on her innocence.