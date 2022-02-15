Eight Afghanistan cricketers test positive for COVID-19 in Bangladesh: Report

Following the conclusion of their week-long training camp in Sylhet, the squad will shift base to Chattogram where the three ODIs will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Cricket Stadium. The second and third ODI are scheduled for February 25 and 28, respectively.



The teams will then travel to Dhaka for the two-match T20I series, to be hosted at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur. The first game will be played on March 3 while the second T20I will be on March 5.



The T20Is will count towards the ICC T20I Rankings, while the ODIs will be part of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League.