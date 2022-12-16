Either we win, or the world will be destroyed: Putin ally

Alexander Dugin, a prominent ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, said the ongoing war with Ukraine will end when Moscow wins it, and if not, the world will be destroyed.



He made the remarks while speaking to TV9 Bharatvarsh channel in an exclusive interview.



"There are two possibilities. First, it will end when we win (and) at that moment. It's not too easy though. And the second possibility is that this fight will end with the end of the world. Whether we win, or the world will be destroyed," Dugin, also widely acknowledged as Putin's guru or 'Putin's Brain', said.



"I am absolutely sure (that) this time Russia will not be overcome by the enemy. We won't tolerate any other solution at the end of the war except victory and in that, all our people, our state, our President are totally in accordance," he told the Channel.