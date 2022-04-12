Elite US-UK forces in Ukraine since beginning of conflict with Russia, says French daily

Quoting a French intelligence source, a reporter from leading French daily Le Figaro has revealed that the highly-trained special forces from the UK and the US have been stationed in Ukraine since Russia launched its 'special military operation' in the region on February 24.



As the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kiev on Saturday and pledged to stand by the people of the country, Georges Malbrunot, a senior reporter for Le Figaro, highlighted the presence of elite military units in the eastern European nation.



"Boris Johnson's visit to Kyiv confirms London's place as Ukraine's first ally. Elite SAS special forces units have been present in Ukraine since the beginning of the war, as have the American Deltas, confides a French intelligence source," tweeted Malbrunot.



"The Russians don't ignore it, they know what the secret war is," he added in another tweet quoting his unnamed source as the newspaper included their reporter's input in their updates on the ongoing conflict.