Elon Musk accuses Justin Trudeau of suppressing free speech, calls it "shameful''

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Monday, 2 October slammed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for trying to crush free speech in his country, saying this is “shameful”.

He reacted after the Canadian government made it compulsory for online streaming platforms to register with the government for "regulatory controls".

Author-Journalist Glenn Greenwald posted on X: “The Canadian government, armed with one of the world's most repressive online censorship schemes, announces that all online streaming services that offer podcasts must formally register with the government to permit regulatory controls”.