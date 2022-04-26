Elon Musk has an agreement to acquire Twitter for about $44B

Billionaire Elon Musk has reached an agreement to acquire Twitter for approximately 44 billion, the company said.

The outspoken Tesla CEO, the world's wealthiest person, has said he wants to buy Twitter because he thinks it's not living up to its potential as a platform for "free speech." He says it needs to be transformed as a private company in order to build trust with users and do better at serving what he calls the "societal imperative" of free speech.

Twitter said it will become a privately held company after the sale is closed.