Elon Musk reportedly orders massive layoffs at Twitter before November 1

New Twitter boss Elon Musk has reportedly ordered company-wide layoffs and some departments will be more affected than others, the media reported.



According to The New York Times, the layoffs could occur before November 1, the same day when employees are supposed to get their stock grants, which "typically represent a significant portion" of their pay.



According to the report, the new Twitter boss may not have to pay these grants if he lays off employees before November 1.



Although Musk is supposed to pay the employees cash in place of their stock under the merger agreement.



Twitter did not comment on the report that came out on Saturday.



It is still unclear how many Twitter workers will be affected by the reported job cuts.