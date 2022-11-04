Elon Musk to begin layoffs at Twitter: NYT

"In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global work force," the email said, according to the NYT report. "We recognise that this will impact a number of individuals who have made valuable contributions to Twitter, but this action is unfortunately necessary to ensure the company's success moving forward."



The report added that employees took note of a Slack message that suggested "3,738 people" could be laid off and that changes could still be made to the list.



While it is not yet clear what the exact number of layoffs will be, it is estimated that "about half of Twitter's workers appeared set to lose their jobs."